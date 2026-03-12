LA district attorney launches healthcare fraud campaign on Metro buses

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced an ad campaign that will launch countywide on LA Metro buses, warning that workers' compensation fraud is a felony and could lead to time in prison.

He said that workers' compensation fraud is plaguing Los Angeles, making it one of the top three cities in the nation for fake and fraudulent accidents and claims.

"Knowingly making a false statement to collect workers' compensation benefits is textbook fraud, and we are filing charges against anyone who engages in it — employees, medical providers, attorneys, or any other participants in the schemes," Hochman said.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office Metro bus ad campaign. Los Angeles District Attorney's Office

As Metro buses will soon carry the anti-fraud ads, Hochman shared examples of recent prosecutions, including one case involving a Metro employee.

Last month, the LA Metro bus driver staged a slip-and-fall accident on the bus floor to go out on sick leave. The 27-year-old was recorded on the bus's audio and video system planning the fall with other co-workers, Hochman said.

She reported the fake fall and was placed on sick leave. She has been charged with two counts of felony insurance fraud, and if convicted as charged, she faces 10 years in prison.

Other violations included concurrent employment while collecting workers' compensation benefits, and another involved a Los Angeles Police Department officer caught doing extreme sports while collecting disability pay. All violators face potential prison time.

"The goal of workers' compensation is to protect legitimately injured workers and provide necessary medical care and wage replacement," Hochman said. "Fraud diverts resources, increases costs for employers and taxpayers, and undermines public trust in the system."

Examples of workers' compensation fraud include: