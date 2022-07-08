LA County Supervisors to ask voters for power to remove Sheriff Villanueva

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on an agenda next week that would ask voters for the right to remove an elected sheriff from office.

The proposed change to the county's charter could be on the ballot for November's general election would give the supervisors the power to remove a sitting elected LA County Sheriff from office if four out of five supervisors agree the sheriff is unfit for its position.

The board released the agenda item on Thursday and it comes after LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been criticized by several supervisors over the Sheriff's handling of recent investigations into the department's alleged gangs within the department.

Ultimately, the proposal would be a monumental shift in power for LA County. It also sums up the tumultuous relationship between Villanueva and LA County officials.

The motion to remove the sheriff was proposed by LA County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis.

Villanueva is running for re-election against former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna.

In June, Villanueva claimed that he's hoping to keep the sheriff's autonomy whereas he believes Luna would cede his power to LA County Supervisors.

The LA Sheriff's Department's spokesperson released a response to the Board of Supervisor's proposal.

"This new attempt by the Board of Supervisors is a continuation of the motion first initiated by former Supervisor Mark Ridley Thomas, who has now been indicted on 20 counts of public corruption while serving on the Board of Supervisors. If passed, this illegal motion would allow corrupt supervisors to intimidate sheriffs from carrying out their official duties to investigate crime," the press release stated.

In April, a former LA County Sheriff assistant filed a whistleblower complaint claiming that she notified Villanueva about a video showing a deputy using a controversial-use-of-force on an inmate. The woman claimed that she was framed and eventually demoted after showing the video to the sheriff.

Villanueva denied knowing about the video.