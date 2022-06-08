Villanueva and Luna expected to be candidates in November runoff election for Sheriff

Incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Department projected to be the two candidates in the November runoff election for Los Angeles County Sheriff.

The Sheriff is currently leading the polls with 31.6% of the vote. Luna is about 5 points behind at 26.9%.

Villanueva was elected in 2018 as the 33rd Sheriff of L.A. County. He was with the department for almost 35 years prior to being elected.

Luna grew up in unincorporated East Los Angeles. He started his career in law enforcement at the Long Beach Police Department as a reserve officer in 1985 and was appointed chief in 2014, in a career that spanned 36 years at the department.