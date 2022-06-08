Watch CBS News
Local News

Villanueva and Luna expected to be candidates in November runoff election for Sheriff

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Race for LA County Sheriff
Race for LA County Sheriff 02:56

Incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Department projected to be the two candidates in the November runoff election for Los Angeles County Sheriff.

The Sheriff is currently leading the polls with 31.6% of the vote. Luna is about 5 points behind at 26.9%.

Villanueva was elected in 2018 as the 33rd Sheriff of L.A. County. He was with the department for almost 35 years prior to being elected.

Luna grew up in unincorporated East Los Angeles. He started his career in law enforcement at the Long Beach Police Department as a reserve officer in 1985 and was appointed chief in 2014, in a career that spanned 36 years at the department. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 11:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.