LA County woman used dating apps before burglarizing her victims, authorities say

Authorities are seeking additional victims of a woman who allegedly burglarized multiple men after targeting them on social media and then posing as their girlfriend before taking things from their homes.

In a release issued Wednesday as they asked more potential victims to come forward, Los Angeles County deputies identified the suspect as Adva Lavie.

"Suspect Lavie has been involved in a series of residential burglaries throughout LA County, targeting older men and posing as a girlfriend or companion on social media dating platforms and applications," the release said.

Adva Lavie, also known as Mia Ventura Shoshana/Shana (left) with photos of her vehicles. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Lavie, who is also known as Mia Ventura Shoshana/Shana, is described as standing about 5-foot-7 and weighing approximately 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is known to drive both a black Porsche SUV and a white Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Anyone who believes they are also a victim or who has more information was asked to contact LASD at (818) 878-1808 or Los Angeles Police Department detectives at (818) 374-9500.