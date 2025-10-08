Watch CBS News
LA County woman used dating apps before burglarizing her victims, authorities say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Authorities are seeking additional victims of a woman who allegedly burglarized multiple men after targeting them on social media and then posing as their girlfriend before taking things from their homes. 

In a release issued Wednesday as they asked more potential victims to come forward, Los Angeles County deputies identified the suspect as Adva Lavie. 

"Suspect Lavie has been involved in a series of residential burglaries throughout LA County, targeting older men and posing as a girlfriend or companion on social media dating platforms and applications," the release said. 

screenshot-2025-10-08-at-6-27-22-pm.png
Adva Lavie, also known as Mia Ventura Shoshana/Shana (left) with photos of her vehicles.  Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Lavie, who is also known as Mia Ventura Shoshana/Shana, is described as standing about 5-foot-7 and weighing approximately 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is known to drive both a black Porsche SUV and a white Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Anyone who believes they are also a victim or who has more information was asked to contact LASD at (818) 878-1808 or Los Angeles Police Department detectives at (818) 374-9500. 

