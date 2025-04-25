LA County resident tests positive for measles after Texas trip

A Los Angeles County resident tested positive for measles after traveling to Texas, according to the Department of Public Health.

Officials said the resident was not infectious during the trip to Texas. Public health staff are trying to contact people who may have been exposed and are taking steps to confirm they have been vaccinated.

"Measles is a serious respiratory disease that spreads easily through the air and on surfaces, particularly among people who are not already protected from it," said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer. "Measles can lead to severe disease in young children and vulnerable adults."

LA County said it is working with the California Department of Public Health and the Texas Department of State Health Services during this case.

Two unvaccinated children in the Lone Star State died after a measles outbreak in West Texas.

Unvaccinated people can contract the disease 7 to 21 days after exposure. They should monitor for symptoms.

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts on the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body

"A person can spread the illness to others before they have symptoms, and it can take seven to twenty-one days for symptoms to show up after exposure," Davis said. "The best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measles vaccine."

Measles can be prevented with a measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, which has two variations: MMR and MMRV. The MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps and rubella. The MMRV vaccine protects against the same diseases and varicella, commonly known as chickenpox.

The vaccines are administered in two does and are highly effective, with two does being 97% effective while one dose is 93% effective.

According to public health officials, residents with symptoms should stay at home and avoid school, work and gatherings.

If symptoms develop, contact a healthcare provider immediately. Public health officials insist that any individuals with symptoms refrain from entering a healthcare facility before calling staff and reporting their measles exposure and symptoms.

Public health officials detected the county's first measles case in a resident who recently traveled on a China Airlines flight last month.