LA County confirms first measles case in resident

After detecting the year's first measles case in a resident, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released a list of businesses where individuals may have been exposed to the infectious disease.

"Measles spreads easily through the air and on surfaces, and a person infected with measles can pass it on to others before they feel sick or have symptoms," Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.

Public health officials said the resident returned to the U.S. after boarding China Airlines flight CAL8/CI8, which arrived at LAX on March 5. LA County has partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to contact passengers assigned to specific seats who may have been exposed. The agencies typically work together to investigate communicable disease exposures on international flights to the U.S.

The resident then stayed at the Tom Bradly International Terminal at LAX for nearly four hours between 7 p.m. and 10:40 p.m.

Two days later, on March 7, the resident visited Cloud 9 Nail Salon at 5142 N. Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood. They stayed there from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Three days later, on March 10, between 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., the resident went to the Superior Grocery at 10683 Valley Blvd., El Monte.

Individuals who visited the locations on the specific dates and times may be at risk of developing measles. Public health officials advised them to confirm that they received the measles vaccine. If they have not had measles and did not receive the vaccine, they are at risk of contracting the disease.

"With measles outbreaks happening both in the United States and internationally, this recent case in our county highlights how important it is for anyone who has not been immunized to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine," said Davis.

Unvaccinated people who visited the locations during the specific dates and times can contract the disease 7 to 21 days after exposure. They should monitor for symptoms.

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

"Young children and those who are pregnant or have weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for life-threatening complications from infection," Davis said. "Getting the MMR vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and stop the spread of this dangerous disease."

According to public health officials, residents with symptoms should stay at home and avoid school, work and gatherings.

If symptoms develop, contact a healthcare provider immediately. Public health officials insist that any individuals with symptoms refrain from entering a healthcare facility before calling staff and reporting their measles exposure and symptoms.