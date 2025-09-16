LA County approves rent relief for residents affected by wildfires and immigration enforcement

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved rent relief funds for those impacted by the January wildfires and for residents affected by recent federal immigrant enforcement operations.

The Emergency Rent Relief Program allocates approximately $30 million in rent relief to both groups of residents.

"Whether you are fighting to survive the impacts of the fires or of ICE, we are standing with you to keep you housed," said Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, who introduced the final motion.

The county already had roughly $10 million in a wildfire rent relief fund as well as eviction-protection measures, but the need for rent relief is expected to continue as residents exhaust FEMA and insurance support.

"These households are eligible for up to six months of rent relief, not to exceed $15,000," the motion states.

The same benefits extend to landlords in need of mortgage assistance as they repair unoccupied fire-damaged properties to be returned to the rental market.

In addressing residents affected by federal immigration enforcement, the board approved eligible households up to six months of rent relief, not to exceed $15,000.

"Parents are choosing between risking detention to earn wages or staying home and watching bills pile up. No one should face such a choice," Supervisor Horvath said.

Relief funds are intended for households that "face emergency conditions and other emerging economic hardship, including sudden loss of income due to federal actions targeting immigrant communities, to prevent housing instability and preserve tenancy," the motion stated.