LA County public defender Eyvin Hernandez says he endured inhumane conditions during Venezuelan imprisonment

LA County public defender Eyvin Hernandez arrives in the US after wrongfully imprisoned in Venezuela

LA County public defender Eyvin Hernandez arrives in the US after wrongfully imprisoned in Venezuela

LA County public defender Eyvin Hernandez arrives in the US after wrongfully imprisoned in Venezuela

Eyvin Hernandez, a Los Angeles County public defender who had been imprisoned in Venezuela since March 2022, made his way back to the United States, landing in Texas Wednesday evening as part of a sweeping prisoner-exchange announced by the White House.

President Joe Biden said a total of 10 Americans who had been detained in Venezuela were released, including six wrongfully detained Americans, in exchange for the U.S. release of a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, senior administration officials confirmed.

As part of the deal, Venezuela returned escaped convict Leonard Francis to U.S. custody. Francis, nicknamed "Fat Leonard," fled to Venezuela in 2022 while he was under house arrest in San Diego after pleading guilty to bribing high-ranking Navy officers

Hernandez said he endured inhumane conditions over the 21 months he was detained. "Honestly all you think about is how you didn't appreciate being free while you were free," Hernandez said after he deplaned Wednesday evening.

His family said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that his homecoming was an early Christmas present for the family.

"Our first priority is to ensure that he gets the medical support he needs so that he can recover from his time in captivity. He will talk about his experience when he is ready. For now, we want to thank everyone who helped obtain Eyvin's release," his family said.

Hernandez, an L.A. County deputy public defender for 15 years, was on vacation in Colombia when he joined a friend on a trip to the Colombian-Venezuelan border to resolve a passport issue involving the friend's stay in Venezuela.

At the border, Hernandez and his friend were intercepted by what has been described in various reports as either a paramilitary group, a gang or official Venezuelan forces. Hernandez and his friend were eventually turned over to Venezuelan security forces and jailed in a maximum security prison in Caracas.

Hernandez was accused of criminal association and conspiracy, which are punishable by up to 16 years in jail in Venezuela.

Over the past nearly two years, various public officials have sent letters to the White House urging the administration to secure Hernandez's release. The county Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion last year asking the administration and other federal elected officials to work for his release. The Los Angeles City Council took similar action earlier this year.

"I am so relieved and grateful Eyvin Hernandez is safe and returning home," county Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement Wednesday. "I applaud the White House and the many U.S. diplomats that worked tirelessly to free Eyvin and the other Americans held prisoner in Venezuela. The L.A. County family never forgot Eyvin during these long 18 months and I cannot think of a better Christmas gift for his loved ones this year than his safe return."