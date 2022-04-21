LA County health officials urge COVID caution as students return from spring break

Los Angeles County health officials Wednesday urged parents and students to take caution as classes start back up after spring break to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

"As schools re-open after the spring break and spring holidays, additional precautions are warranted given the increased circulation of the more infectious BA.2 subvariant in LA County," Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

"Identifying those who are infected early so that they can isolate from others requires continued emphasis on testing. This is especially important at schools and we urge parents to take advantage of school-sponsored testing opportunities, including using the antigen test kits sent home before the spring break and allowing their children to participate in routine school-based testing.

Anyone with symptoms is urged to stay home.

"And while masking indoors is not required at most schools, safety at schools is significantly improved if students and staff are wearing high quality, well-fitting masks when indoors. This is particularly important at schools where testing after the spring break indicates significant numbers of infected students and staff."

Officials also announced plans for school-based vaccination clinics across the region. The county plans to operate 171 school-based vaccination clinics this week, offering pediatric vaccinations for children 5- 11 and regular doses and boosters for those 12 and older.

Meanwhile Wednesday, the county reported 1,146 cases and 15 new COVID-19-related deaths.