LA County deputy hospitalized after shooting in Lancaster
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot in Lancaster on Saturday, according to department officials.
It happened near Avenue J-12 and 10th Street West at around 7:25 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment where department officials say they are in critical but stable condition.
LASD officials say that deputies were called to the area for reports of a robbery at around 7:07 p.m., and that the shooting happened nearly 15 minutes after.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.