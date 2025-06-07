LA County deputy hospitalized after shooting in Lancaster

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot in Lancaster on Saturday, according to department officials.

It happened near Avenue J-12 and 10th Street West at around 7:25 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment where department officials say they are in critical but stable condition.

LASD officials say that deputies were called to the area for reports of a robbery at around 7:07 p.m., and that the shooting happened nearly 15 minutes after.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.