Watch CBS News
Local News

LA County deputy hospitalized after shooting in Lancaster

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot in Lancaster on Saturday, according to department officials. 

It happened near Avenue J-12 and 10th Street West at around 7:25 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment where department officials say they are in critical but stable condition.

LASD officials say that deputies were called to the area for reports of a robbery at around 7:07 p.m., and that the shooting happened nearly 15 minutes after. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.