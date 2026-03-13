LA City Council wants LA28 Olympic board to reevaluate Casey Wasserman's leadership role in light of the Epstein files

The Los Angeles City Council approved a resolution on Friday involving the LA28 Olympic Committee Chair Casey Wasserman and his association with the Epstein files, saying that as a leader, he should represent the Olympic movement's values of "integrity, accountability and respect for all people."

Emails were uncovered from 2003 that link Wasserman to Ghislaine Maxwell, the co-conspirator of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, which have sparked, for some, a call for his resignation.

The emails were among the more than 3 million pages the Department of Justice released last month in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Wasserman was one of the several notable people mentioned in the latest release, including Bill Gates, Elon Musk and former Prince Andrew.

While the LA28 committee and city council operate independently of each other, on Friday, the city council voted to "urge" the LA28 committee to ensure Wasserman meets the pillars of integrity within the Olympic movement. Council members called for a thorough and transparent review of his involvement in the ongoing investigations into the Epstein files.

Two city council members who authored the resolution, Imelda Padilla and Monica Rodriguez, are pushing for LA28's organizing committee to hold those in leadership to a higher standard.

Wasserman has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and has released statements addressing the matter.

"I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell, which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light," Wasserman said earlier.

"I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein," Wasserman said. "I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them."

LA28's organizing committee met in February regarding the matter and voiced continued support for Wasserman. Since then, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she does not support that decision and that he "should step down."

In a statement, LA28 said a review of Wasserman's relationship with Maxwell found no connection "beyond what has already been publicly documented."

"The Executive Committee of the Board has determined that based on these facts, as well as the strong leadership he has exhibited over the past ten years, Mr. Wasserman should continue to lead LA28 and deliver a safe and successful Games," the statement said.

Wasserman announced he would sell his stake in his talent agency, which represents high-profile entertainers. Following the controversy, singer Chappell Roan and retired U.S. women's soccer legend Abby Wambach left Wasserman's agency.