LA 2028 Olympic organizers release first look at competition schedule 3 years out from games

Organizers of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles released the first look of the competition schedule three years out from the Opening Ceremony on Monday morning.

At an event outside of the LA Memorial Coliseum marking three years until the start of the games, LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover announced the first look of the competition schedule, including dates for medal ceremonies.

Hoover highlighted that the upcoming games will be the return of the Games to the U.S. for the first time since 1996. It will be LA's third time hosting the Olympics, having previously hosted the 1932 and 1984 games.

Sporting events will kick off two days before the Opening Ceremony on July 14, 2028. Hockey, archery, basketball, water polo, handball and cricket will begin on July 12, 2028. Hoover said the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will feature more sports than any other games before. Sporting events will be held at venues around the city, including Dodger Stadium, the Convention Center, the Galen Center and Long Beach.

The first medal will be awarded for the triathlon on July 15 in Venice Beach. Swimming will close out the last medal ceremony on July 30 at Sofi Stadium.

"We are now three years away from the LA Memorial Coliseum hosting the opening of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and I'm proud that the first medal will be awarded at the iconic Venice Beach," said LA Mayor Karen Bass. "When the world comes here for these Games, we will highlight every neighborhood as we host a Games for all and work to ensure it leaves a monumental legacy.

Use this link to access the first look at the competition schedule.