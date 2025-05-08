LA Memorial Coliseum, SoFi Stadium announced as venues for opening ceremonies of 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium have been announced as the venues for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Mayor Karen Bass and other L28 leaders unveiled the news at a news conference Thursday morning. The plan to use the venues or the ceremonies is consistent with the 2017 bid plan.

The torch is lit at the Los Angeles Coliseum on September 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California, as the city was officially named as host of the 2028 Summer Olympics by a unanimous vote of the International Olympic Committee in Lima, Peru. Los Angeles and its iconic stadium has sealed the deal to host the Summer Olympics for the third time, following the 1932 and 1984 Olympic Games. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP Contributor

The Olympic Opening Ceremony will be held on July 14, 2028, at the Coliseum and SoFi Stadium. This will be the first time the opening will be hosted at multiple venues. With the announcement, the Coliseum will become the first venue in history to host events for three Olympic Games.

Los Angeles is getting ready to welcome the world for the summer games and Bass has said the city needs to make major improvements to clean up the city. Los Angeles is no stranger to hosting the Olympics, the city was home to the Summer Games in 1984 and 1932.

Several changes have been made to the venue plan, including moving beach volleyball to Alamtios Beach and the equestrian competition to Santa Anita Park.

Last month, organizers for L28 unveiled an updated venue plan, adding the Universal Studios lot as the host site for squash and Dodger Stadium for baseball.

Surfing competition is to take place at Trestles Beach in San Clemente, known for its consistent waves. Venice Beach will host the triathlon, which relocated from Long Beach, and will also serve as the starting point in both the marathon and the cycling road courses. The courses and finishes for both will be confirmed and announced at a later date, organizers said.

"This plan brings the Games to all corners of our city like never before — from the Sepulveda Basin to the iconic shores of Venice Beach, our world-famous neighborhoods as well as our hidden gems will be on full display for all to experience and enjoy," Mayor Karen Bass said.

The Honda Center in Anaheim is expected to receive $1 billion in improvements ahead of the Olympics. The venue has been selected to host indoor volleyball.

"This is more than just an investment in a venue — it's an investment in Anaheim and the future of Orange County as a global destination for live entertainment," said Bill Foltz, the CEO of OC Sports and Entertainment in a statement. "Honda Center Encore reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class experience for every guest, every visit — all made possible through the vision and generosity of the Samueli Family."

Venue sites for 2028 Summer Olympics competition:

City of Los Angeles – 2028 Host City

3x3 Basketball in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Baseball in Dodger Stadium

Boxing in the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles (preliminaries), Arena in Downtown Los Angeles (finals)

Cycling Road in Venice Beach (starting point)

Marathon in Venice Beach (starting point)

Modern Pentathlon in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Rhythmic Gymnastics in the USC Sports Center

Squash at the Universal Studios Lot

Triathlon in Venice Beach

City of Carson – 2028 Venue City

Archery in the Stadium

City Long Beach – 2028 Venue City

Beach Volleyball at Alamitos Beach

Coastal Rowing at the Waterfront

Target Shooting in the Convention Center

Sport Climbing at the Convention Center Lot

City of Anaheim

Volleyball in the Arena

City of Arcadia

Equestrian at Santa Anita Park

City of Pomona

Cricket at the Fairgrounds

City of San Clemente

Surfing at Trestles Beach

City of South El Monte

Shotgun Shooting at the Shotgun Center