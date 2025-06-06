Kyle Hendricks picks up career win No. 100 as Angels beat the Mariners 5-4

Kyle Hendricks earned the 100th win of his career, Ryan Zeferjahn, Reid Detmers and Kenley Jansen combined for three innings of scoreless relief, and the Los Angeles Angels held on for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Hendricks (3-6) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings, striking out two and walking two. The 35-year-old right-hander escaped a jam in the fifth inning. With runners at second and third with two outs, Hendricks got Randy Arozarena to ground out.

Zeferjahn retired the side in order in the seventh, Detmers struck out two of four batters in the eighth, and Jansen threw a 1-2-3 ninth for his 13th save.

Right-hander Bryce Miller (2-5) gave up five runs and six hits in five innings for the Mariners, who have lost four straight.

The Angels scored twice in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead. Jo Adell got hit on the helmet by a 94-mph fastball and stole second. Chris Taylor followed with an RBI double and Nolan Schanuel adding an RBI single.

Taylor, the veteran utility man who was signed after the Dodgers released him on May 18, also singled with two outs, stole second and scored on Zach Neto's RBI single for a 1-all tie in the third. Travis d'Arnaud followed Jorge Soler's two-out single with a two-run homer for a 3-3 tie in the fourth.

The Mariners scored once in the third on J.P. Crawford's RBI single and twice in the fourth on Rowdy Tellez's sacrifice fly and Leody Taveras' RBI groundout.

Key moment

Julio Rodriguez jumped high above the wall to rob Taylor of a potential two-run homer to end the sixth. The Seattle center fielder teased Angels fans who thought the ball was gone by taking several steps on the warning track before flipping the ball from his glove to his throwing hand.

Key stat

Detmers, the converted starter who had a 10.05 ERA through 12 appearances this season, has allowed one earned run in 12 innings of his last 11 games, striking out 17 and walking seven in that span. He has lowered his ERA to 5.81.

Up next

RHP Luis Castillo (4-3, 3.03 ERA) will start Saturday for the Mariners. RHP Jack Kochanowicz (3-7, 5.34 ERA) will pitch for the Angels.