Kings top Golden Knights 6-5 in shootout, spoiling Dorofeyev's hat trick and Marner's debut

Adrian Kempe and Trevor Moore scored during the shootout and the Los Angeles Kings spoiled Pavel Dorofeyev's hat trick and Mitch Marner's debut in a Vegas uniform with a 6-5 win over the Golden Knights on Wednesday night.

After squandering a pair of two-goal leads in the second period, and falling behind by two goals in the third, the Kings bounced back from Tuesday's season-opening loss to Colorado.

Moore and Brandt Clarke scored late in the third to tie the game and force overtime after Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev scored to give Vegas a 5-3 lead.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Quinton Byfield and Joel Armia also scored in regulation, while Anton Forsberg stopped 30 shots for the Kings.

Dorofeyev notched the third hat trick of his career for Vegas and Adin Hill, who hasn't beaten the Kings as a member of the Knights, made 21 saves.

The Kings didn't show any signs of fatigue playing a back-to-back, as they opened a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Kuzmenko and Byfield.

Dorofeyev cut the lead in half just 2:10 into the second period when he fired a wrist shot past Forsberg and off the post. Armia put the Kings back in front by two goals later in the second when his blast from the right circle got past Hill's far side.

Dorofeyev scored all of his goals in the second period.

Eichel, who signed an eight-year $108 million extension earlier in the day, finished with one goal and three assists. Mark Stone and Marner each had two assists.

No team has more wins against the Golden Knights than the Kings' with 19.

Up next

Kings: At the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Golden Knights: At the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.