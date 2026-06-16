Dangerous rip currents, elevated surf continue to cause flooding concern across Southern California coast

The dangerous rip currents and elevated surf have continued to raise concerns about flooding across several coastal communities in Southern California as hazards and advisories remain in effect.

The National Weather Service has continued to reissue beach hazards and coastal flood advisories since last week due to the king tides.

King tides are the highest tides of the year. They occur naturally when the ocean is pulled back and forth by the gravitational pull of the moon and the sun, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Weather officials warn about dangerous rip currents and breaking waves caused by the elevated surf that is reaching 3 to 6 feet. They warn that low-lying areas like parking lots, walkways and beaches are all vulnerable locations for possible flooding. Significant damage to nearby structures is not expected.

Coastal flooding concerns in Los Angeles County, especially Long Beach and Malibu, will peak through the night, the NWS says.

With the high tides, there is also an increased risk of ocean drowning. The NWS says the rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Weather officials recommend people stay out of the water.

Pre-filled sandbags were available for Newport Beach residents at the City Corporation Yard, in the 500 block of Superior Avenue. Sandbags were also available for people to fill at all Newport Beach fire stations.