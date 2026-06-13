Beach city residents prepare as king tides and strong surf batter Southern California coast

People living in Southern California beach cities were busy preparing for a weekend full of king tides and powerful surf that could cause flooding in some low-lying areas.

"Areas most susceptible to flooding include Newport Island, Balboa Island, Finley Tract, Lido Village, Balboa Village, Lafayette Avenue, the Peninsula and portions of the Marcus River and Lake Avenue area," a message from the Newport Beach City Manager's Office said.

Newport Beach officials urged people living in properties adjacent to the harbor to take precautions like installing seawall plugs and placing sandbags in vulnerable areas. Residents were also urged to be wary of "ponding," and to avoid creating wakes that could worsen the impact of the issue to nearby properties.

"City crews are installing flood-protection gap boards on Balboa Island and will deploy throughout the king tide event to operate pumps, place sandbags, install flood-protection measures and post traffic-control signs where needed," city officials said.

Pre-filled sandbags were available for residents at the City Corporation Yard, in the 500 block of Superior Avenue. Sandbags were also available for people to fill at all Newport Beach fire stations.

On Friday, video from the beach showed Lifeguard Tower No. 9 as it nearly tipped into the ocean after the strong tide caused the land underneath to erode.

The king tides were expected to last until at least Tuesday, while the powerful waves could last for at least two weeks.