KCAL launches 'Coffee With KCAL' after the Los Angeles wildfires

Following the devastating Eaton and Palisades wildfires that left thousands of residents without homes and businesses across Los Angeles, KCAL News committed to helping communities rebuild and recover.

KCAL News began hosting "Coffee With KCAL" in March as a way to welcome people to share their stories and concerns. The team at KCAL wants to know what issues matter the most to those in our communities.

The first event was in March at Lavender and Honey Espresso Bar in Pasadena. The second "Coffee With KCAL" was in April at the American Legion Post 283 in Pacific Palisades.

KCAL News is committed to helping communities devastated by the Eaton and Palisades fires rebuild and recover. The Coffee With KCAL initiative is all about listening to wildfire survivors and learning about the biggest issues affecting them. KCAL News

KCAL News has also partnered with the American Red Cross to help communities in need. The partnership was launched about a week after the fires started and has been able to raise over $960,000.

Those hoping to help those affected by the fires and windstorms can visit redcross.org/kcal. You can also help through your phone by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.