Jo Adell drives in go-ahead run in ninth as Angels beat Mariners 3-1

Jo Adell drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday night.

Adell's base hit to center against reliever Trent Thornton (3-2) scored Brandon Drury. Center fielder Victor Robles' throw to the plate went wide and ricocheted away from catcher Cal Raleigh for an error, allowing Zach Neto to score from first base to make it a two-run game.

Adell is now hitting .429 over his past seven games, with a .556 on-base percentage and .619 slugging mark, with nine hits and eight RBIs.

"Just really slowing it down and getting in those situations and kind of a less-is-more mentality really kind of helped me get pitches and not miss them," Adell said. "The homer is not always the answer, and I think that's kind of the sum of the past 10 games or so."

Mariners starter Bryce Miller worked seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits, but the Angels tied the game in the eighth on Taylor Ward's sacrifice fly, which came after a vital double steal from Adell and Anthony Rendon.

"It was crucial," Angels manager Ron Washington said. "We took advantage of an opportunity that was presented to us right there, and we stole the bag, ... we just played the game pretty good tonight. It was an overall good game on both sides."

Raleigh hit an RBI single in the first for Seattle against lefty Tyler Anderson, who was nearly untouchable after that, retiring the next 15 batters. He gave up three hits over 5 2/3 innings, walking one and striking out eight in his first start since July 12.

"Tonight it was a pitching duel," Washington said. "(Anderson) did a heck of a job for us, kept us in the ballgame. Their pitcher did a heck of a job, kept them in the ballgame."

Angels relievers combined to allow one hit over the final 3 1/3 innings. Luis García (5-1) worked the eighth, while Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his 19th save.

Mariners relievers Ryne Stanek and Thornton each walked two batters. Stanek allowed one earned run, while Thornton gave up two runs, one of which was earned.

"No way to sugarcoat it, just handed them a ballgame tonight," manager Scott Servais said. "In a situation we're in, every game is really important. You know, so disappointed."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: CF Mike Trout (torn meniscus) will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday with Triple-A Salt Lake. ... LHP José Quijada (Tommy John surgery) was reinstated from the injured list. ... RHP Jack Kochanowicz was optioned to Double-A Rocket City following Sunday's game, while RHP Adam Cimber was designated for assignment.

Mariners: SS J.P. Crawford was hit in the right hand by a pitch in the first inning. He scored on Raleigh's single but was replaced in the second by Dylan Moore, who moved over from first base. Luke Raley came in at first. After the game, Servais said that Crawford has a hairline fracture on his pinky finger ... Optioned INF Ryan Bliss to Triple-A Tacoma and recalled INF Jason Vosler … 1B Ty France was placed on irrevocable outright waivers.

UP NEXT

Angels RHP José Soriano (5-7, 3.71 ERA) will start Tuesday against Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (6-5, 2.79).