Jacklyn Zeman, actress who played Bobbie Spencer on "General Hospital," Dies at 70

Actress Jacklyn Zeman, who portrayed nurse Barbara "Bobbie" Spencer for decades on ABC's long-running soap opera "General Hospital," has died at the age of 70, the show's producers announced Wednesday.

"On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman," executive producer Frank Valentini tweeted Wednesday evening. "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 19: Actress Jacklyn Zeman at Garry Marshall Theatre on December 19, 2018 in Burbank, California. / Getty Images

"Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew," Valentini added. "We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey."

No further details about her death were announced.

Zemen began playing Spencer on "General Hospital" in 1977, after playing another character on ABC's popular daytime soap "One Life to Live" in 1976 and 1977.

She appeared in several hundred "General Hospital" episodes over the years, on a regular basis until 2010 and on a recurring basis in recent years. The show is taped in Los Angeles.

"Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the `General Hospital' and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago," said a statement released on General Hospital's social media channels. "She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit."