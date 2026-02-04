IOC has "full trust" in LA Olympics chair Casey Wasserman after local leaders call for his resignation

The International Olympic Committee backed Casey Wasserman, the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics committee chairman, after local leaders called for his resignation over emails he sent to Ghislaine Maxwell more than 20 years ago.

During a press conference at the Milano-Cortina Olympics, IOC Vice President Nicole Hoevertsz said she had "full trust" in Wasserman and his team.

Los Angeles leaders called on Wasserman to resign after the series of racy emails between him and Maxwell were released in the latest batch of the Jeffrey Epstein files over the weekend.

"Casey Wasserman should step aside immediately," LA City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez said in a statement. "Anything less is a distraction and undermines efforts to make sure the Games truly reflect the values of a city that is for everyone."

The string of emails, sent in 2003, was among the more than 3 million pages the Department of Justice released last weekend as part of its efforts to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Wasserman was one of the several notable people mentioned in the latest release, including Bill Gates, Elon Musk and former Prince Andrew.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 03: Chairman of LA28 Casey Wasserman speaks during the IOC Session at the Main Media Centre MPC at Allianz MiCo on February 03, 2026 in Milan, Italy. Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

In a statement, Wasserman apologized for the emails with Maxwell, who was convicted of federal sex trafficking charges in 2021.

"I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell, which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light," Wasserman said. "I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them."

Following the apology, local officials joined Soto-Martinez to urge Wasserman to resign, with Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez calling the incident a "black eye" for the city. She argued that no one associated with Epstein can provide credible leadership for the Olympic Games.

"I just think that we have an obligation as a city to make sure that we have a Games and situation that really distances itself from that involvement," Rodriguez said.

LA County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Lindsay Horvath also called on Wasserman to resign.

"Either being included in the Epstein files is disqualifying for leadership, or it's not," Horvath wrote. "Victims and survivors have called for these files to be released in the hope that people of conscience will take action. LA28 has lauded the likelihood of having more women participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games than ever before in history. What does that mean when the organization is led by an intimate friend of a convicted human trafficker? Now is the time for LA28 to demonstrate how much they truly value women."

Following the outcry, reporters asked IOC President Kristy Coverntry if Wasserman was the right person to lead the 2028 games.

"From the IOC point of view, the (organizing committee) and how they are structured is not something we are going to get involved into," Coventry said. "He has put out a statement, and there is really nothing else for me to add."

Mayor Karen Bass also issued a statement following the situation.

"As Los Angeles prepares to take the world stage and welcome the world for the Olympic Games for the third time and the Paralympics for the first, it is critical to be 100% focused on making our city shine and ensuring the 2028 Games are the best in Los Angeles' history," Bass said. "Ultimately, any decision on the LA28 leadership must be made by the LA28 Board. As you know, they are a separate and independent nonprofit organization."