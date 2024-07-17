Investigators arrest 29-year-old for allegedly starting several fires in San Juan Capistrano

Orange County investigators arrested a 29-year-old on Wednesday for allegedly starting several vegetation fires in San Juan Capistrano right before the Fourth of July.

In a joint statement, the Orange County Fire Authority and Sheriff's Department arrested Sergio Parracastellon, also known as Sergio Parra, on suspicion of 10 counts of arson.

The small vegetation fires started popping up in late June. In most cases, firefighters quickly extinguished the flames before any major damage.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the fires to call their tip line at (714) 647-7000 or 911 if they witnessed it happening.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) 847-6227.

This year, fires have worsened significantly despite an incremental increase in wildfires.

Through June 19, fires have consumed nearly 90,000 acres in California, a 1462% increase from the same period in 2023, according to Cal Fire. The nearly 2,156 fires have destroyed 13 buildings and damaged nine others.

Cal Fire claims 95% of the recent wildfires are caused by humans but fueled by dry grasses and strong winds. The agency said residents can help fight fires by not mowing after 10 a.m., making sure their tow chains don't drag on the roads, and never pulling their cars into dry grass.