Orange County investigators searching for person who allegedly started numerous fires

Orange County investigators on Friday afternoon asked the public for help finding the person or people who started several fires in San Juan Capistrano.

The most recent vegetation fires occurred on June 25. They were less than a mile apart and occurred within 45 minutes of each other. Firefighters were able to contain the two fires to less than acre, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Investigators did not provide a description of the individual or individuals they hoped to find.

The OCFA and the Orange County Sheriff's Department asked anyone with information about the fires to call their tip line at (714) 647-7000 or 911 if they witnessed it happening.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) 847-6227.

This year, fires have worsened significantly despite an incremental increase in the number of wildfires.

Through June 19, fires have consumed nearly 90,000 acres in California, a 1462% increase from the same period in 2023, according to Cal Fire. The nearly 2,156 fires have destroyed 13 buildings and damaged nine others.

Cal Fire claims 95% of the recent wildfires are caused by humans but fueled by dry grasses and strong winds. The agency said residents can help fight fires by not mowing after 10 a.m., making sure their tow chains don't drag on the roads, and never pulling their cars into dry grass.