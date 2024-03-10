Investigation underway following fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Lincoln Heights on Sunday.

It happened at around 11:45 a.m. near Griffin Avenue and Darwin Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.

Investigators say that the victim, only described as a male, was declared dead at the scene after being shot multiple times by an unknown male suspect.

They say that the victim is not believed to be homeless and that they're working to determine if the shooting is gang-related.

No further information was provided.