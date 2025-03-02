Inside SoCal: Unearthing Change (3/2)

In the concrete jungle of Compton, a garden emerges. It's a place where the formerly incarcerated can use their hands to help where they once may have harmed, and where we can all come together as a community.

ALMA BACKYARD FARMS

There is a farm in Compton. That sentence alone is probably unexpected. Richard Garcia and Erika Cuellar – founders of ALMA Backyard Farms and married to one another – know that what they've "grown" is special. The farm offers fresh produce in an area that doesn't have as much affordable access to it, and the community has whole heartedly embraced it. There is a magical feeling on the property, like you've stepped into an oasis that almost feels like a secret to the rest of the world. But this is not meant to be a secret. This farm is meant to be enjoyed by anyone and everyone, which is part of the farm's ethos. As Richard explains it, hands that may have once harmed, can now be used for good. They employ the formerly incarcerated to help them reclaim their lives and receive job training in agriculture, carpentry, landscaping and entrepreneurship. This really is a space where ALL are welcome, and every first and third Sunday, you can visit the Farm Stand to buy fresh produce and enjoy brunch on the property. There is music pumping, activities for children, smoothies and a lot of smiles. There is much to love about this farm in Compton. Learn more at almabackyardfarms.com.

ALMA Backyard Farms

801 E. Redondo Beach Blvd.

Compton, CA 90220

Every 1st and 3rd Sunday Farm Stand + Brunch from 8:00AM - 12:00PM