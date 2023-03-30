"I'm over it;" Residents fed up with a foot of snow expected to coat mountain communities overnight

Mountain residents already reeling from the impact of a series of powerful storms since the beginning of the year are bracing for yet another round of snowfall, with up to a foot expected to fall overnight.

Forecasters predict that snow could fall to levels as low as 3,500 feet elevation, bringing strong winds along with it.

"I'm over it," said Larry Helm, one of the many Crestilne residents fed up with the abnormally wet winter. "I'm ready for summer!"

A winter storm warning has been issued for the San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountain ranges, as well as the Antelope Valley Freeway corridor beginning Wednesday afternoon, with anywhere between 6 and 12 inches of snow expected to fall as soon as early Thursday morning.

Helm, who works as a handyman in his community, says he's received more calls than ever before for repairs, with most of the issues stemming from damaged decks and roofs.

"There's a lot of decks collapsing, friends of mine," he said.

He and his friends are among the thousands of mountain residents who are still struggling after one of the most powerful storms to ever hit Southern California left 123 homes and buildings destroyed and more than 800 with various levels of damage dealt by the storm.

Though this new storm is not expecting to be anywhere near the force of that one, it could pack enough power to topple trees and power lines.

As they brace for the next round of snow, residents are happy to hear that the storm will move out of the region by Thursday afternoon, bringing drier and warmer temperatures back to SoCal.