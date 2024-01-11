Iconic Pea Soup Andersen's in Santa Ynez Valley closes after nearly 100 years

The famous "Pea Soup Andersen's" restaurant in Buellton has closed its doors after being open for nearly 100 years.

BUELLTON, SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA - 2009: The sign in front of Andersen's Splt Pea Soup Restaurant is seen in this 2009 Buellton, Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara County, California, afternoon photo. / Getty Images

The closing of the iconic spot came as a surprise to many longtime fans and travelers since there was no official announcement made by the restaurant.

The Buellton location is expected to reopen after a redevelopment project, according to restaurant representatives. More details will be provided once an official decision is made.

Pea Soup Andersen's is located just off the 101 Freeway in Santa Ynez Valley and claims to have served 2-million cups of soup every year.

The historic restaurant first opened its doors in 1924 after Anton Andersen purchased the piece of land with his wife, Juliette. It was originally called "Andersen's Electric Cafe," in honor of their new electric stove, which was a prized possession.

The Andersen's restaurant in Santa Nella, located off of Highway 5 near Los Baños, will remain open.