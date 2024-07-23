"I just want what is in the best interest of Alison at this point," father of missing Monterey Park teen says

The father of the Monterey Park teenager who had been missing for a week, tearfully spoke at a news conference Tuesday, thanking everyone for helping to search for his daughter who turned up safely in Glendale earlier in the day.

The search for Alison Chao ended Tuesday morning after the 15-year-old left on her bicycle in the El Sereno neighborhood on July 16 and turned up with the assistance of a good Samaritan at the ABC7 Broadcast Center in Glendale.

Attorney Jose Romero served as the spokesperson during Tuesday's news conference for Alison's father Jeffrey Chao, saying that the teen was not kidnapped, there is no indication of foul play, and that Mr. Chao did everything he could to try to get his daughter home safely.

Chao spoke briefly, describing his daughter as intelligent with a good heart. "I would really like to thank all the friends and community who came out and helped, you know, find her," Chao said as he held back tears. "You know, we've been really worried about where she's been and you know, we really appreciate what everybody's done and helped out with."

No explanations were given as to why Alison left, where she was throughout the week, what she ate, where she slept, or where her bicycle is. Romero said Alison is at the Monterey Park Police Department, where protocol is being followed as Department of Children and Family Services social workers examine, question, and evaluate the teen.

He explained that is the normal process in such situations, and the family has not been able to contact her yet.

Romero said Alison was staying with her father right before she left on her bicycle, and that there is open litigation in family law court on a custody case between her parents.

Just before showing up at the Glendale news station, a woman recognized Chao, followed her, made contact with her and arrived at the station with Chao. Romero clarified that Chao was headed to the station on her own, but that the woman assisted after making contact with her. Glendale police responded, along with Monterey Park police.

"Its been tiring. I'm very concerned. I just want what is in the best interest of Alison at this point," Chao said.