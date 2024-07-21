Search for 15-year-old girl missing from Monterey Park for nearly a week continues

Authorities are still searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Monterey Park who was last seen about a week ago.

Alison Jillian Chao, a 15-year-old Monterey Park girl who has been missing for nearly a week. Monterey Park Police Department

Allison Jillian Chao was last seen on Tuesday at around 6:20 p.m. in the 4400 block of Collis Avenue in the El Sereno area, according to the Monterey Park Police Department.

She is described as standing around 5-foot-2 and weighing around 95 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, black shorts and dark-colored shoes. She was reportedly riding a blue mountain bike and carrying a black backpack, investigators said.

A shot of a person that investigators believe was Chao in surveillance footage from July 16. Monterey Park Police Department

"MPPD detectives, in cooperation with our local, county, state and federal partner agencies have been investigating this case continuously since Alison was reported missing," said a statement from MPPD." We continue to work with the Chao family and are canvassing neighborhoods in the area, reviewing surveillance video footage and interviewing possible witnesses."

Anyone with more information was asked to contact investigators at (626) 573-1311.