I-110 scheduled for overnight closures over weekend as crews demolish pedestrian bridge

The I-110 Freeway is scheduled for overnight closures over the weekend as crews work to demolish a now defunct pedestrian bridge in the area near downtown Los Angeles.

Caltrans District 7

Caltrans District 7 officials, who will be demolishing the bridge over I-110 at 21st Street, will have a variety of closures impacting both directions of traffic between the I-10 interchange and Exposition Boulevard as they complete the work.

On Friday, beginning at 11 p.m., southbound lanes of I-110 will be reduced to one lane between I-10 and Exposition Boulevard. Crews will also close eastbound and westbound connectors from I-10 as soon as 9 p.m. to limit traffic. All southbound onramps will be closed.

That round of closures is expected to last until 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews will then implement a full closure of southbound lanes between I-10 and Exposition Boulevard and northbound lanes between Adams Boulevard and Washington Boulevard at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Caltrans District 7

They will again begin closing onramps and connectors to the stretch of road as early as 9 p.m.

All closures are expected to be lifted by 8 a.m. on Sunday.

"In addition, the southbound off-ramp to Adams Boulevard will be closed all weekend, starting as early as 7 p.m. Friday and ending by 8 p.m. Sunday," Caltrans said.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area by taking alternate routes.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to exit I-110 at the I-10 interchange, driving on surface streets until they can reenter the freeway at either Exposition Boulevard or Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Northbound traffic will be detoured at the Adams Boulevard exit, again driving along surface streets until they can reenter the freeway at Washington Boulevard, or they can get onto I-10 at Hoover Street.

Up to the minute traffic maps, detailing ongoing backups and other details, are available with KCAL News' NEXT Traffic.