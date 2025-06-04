Huntington Beach to hold special election over library review board

It's less than a week from Huntington Beach's special election to decide two issues about how the city's libraries will operate.

Measures A and B supporters claim they're hoping to protect the libraries from privatization and censorship. A yes vote on Measure A would block the formation of a community parent-guardian review board that the City Council appoints.

The board would have the authority to determine which books are allowed on library shelves.

"I'm really trying to stress to people this is where they get to vote for their rights," former librarian Barbara Richardson said. "They are voting for the right to be able to decide for themselves what books are appropriate for themselves, what books are appropriate for them and their families, not some political committee."

"Protect Our Kids from Porn" signs have popped up across Huntington Beach and sparked outrage from some parents. The large placards were paid for by a city councilmember's political action committee.

The council has made complaints that obscene material is available to young readers in the children's section, a claim that librarians insist is not true.

At Tuesday's council meeting, members unanimously passed a resolution stating that Huntington Beach wouldn't ban books or sell its public library.

"And whereas the public has expressed concerns regarding the future of the library and the treatment of library materials," Councilman Chad Williams, who paid for the "Protect Our Kids from Porn" signs, said during the meeting.

Some voters said they were divided over Measures A and B.

"I grew up coming to this library," voter Michelle Dixon said. "We've never had issues with choosing what to read, and from what my circles are, it's a form of censorship."

Others said they need to protect children.

"I think that we have to have our children be protected from the type of subject matter that they are not ready for or they don't need to know about at such a young age," voter Sally Kollar said.

Three in-person voting centers are now open, with two more opening this weekend. They will be open through Election Day, June 10.