How can I watch the P-22 Celebration of Life ceremony?

The noontime Celebration of Life event for mountain lion P-22 at the Greek Theatre may be sold out, but you can watch it live here.

The National Wildlife Federation, hosts of the event, stated that the two-hour celebration will have special guests speaking about their connections to P-22, as well as global connections to the famed cat. There will be musical performances as well.

In December, the popular mountain lion often referred to as the "Hollywood Cat" or Los Angeles's favorite feline, was "compassionately" euthanized by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife after veterinarians determined the big cat had multiple severe injuries and chronic health problems.

Best known for its time roaming through the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Park area, P-22 was captured in Los Feliz on Dec. 12 after a series of incidents that saw the big cat attack several pets and a woman.

The attacks by P-22 hinted that the mountain lion had been in distress, according to Fish and Wildlife.

"This really hurts," CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said at the time, holding back tears. "It's been an incredibly difficult several days, and for myself, I felt the entire weight of the city of Los Angeles on my shoulders."

Friday, a trio of local congressional representatives called for the creation of a postage stamp honoring the animal known as the "Hollywood Cat."

"P-22 was many things: our favorite celebrity neighbor, the occasional troublemaker, and a beloved mascot for our city," Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, Julia Brownley, D-Los Angeles, and Ted Lieu, D-Torrance, wrote in a letter to the Citizens' Stamp Advisory Committee.

"His exploits were followed not just by ordinary community members, but he had a devoted following online, and his comings and goings were even tracked by the local news. But most of all, he was a magnificent and wild creature, who reminded us all that we are part of a natural world so much greater than ourselves. Even in Los Angeles," the representatives wrote in the letter.

They're calling for a stamp depicting P-22 in front of the Hollywood sign -- a nod to that landmark's 100th anniversary.