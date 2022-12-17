P-22, famous mountain lion recently captured, euthanized by Fish and Wildlife

Fate of famed mountain lion, P-22, still undetermined after capture, euthanasia possible

P-22, the popular mountain lion best known for its time roaming through the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Park area, has been "compassionately" euthanized by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife after veterinarians determined the big cat had too many severe injuries and chronic health problems.

A recent report by the department indicated that the mountain lion may have been struck by a vehicle recently, highlighting P-22's grave condition.

The big cat was captured this past Monday (Dec. 12) in Los Feliz after it attacked several pet dogs and a woman earlier this month.

The attacks by P-22 hinted that the mountain lion had been in distress, according to Fish and Wildlife.

After being captured, P-22 underwent an extensive amount of tests including an ultrasonography and CT scans of the skull, chest and abdomen.

Ultimately, the results from those tests led to the decision to euthanize P-22.

"The results of these tests and screenings showed significant trauma to the mountain lion's head, right eye and internal organs, confirming the suspicion of recent injury, such as a vehicle strike," Fish and Wildlife said in a statement released Saturday. "The trauma to his internal organs would require invasive surgical repair. The examination also revealed significant pre-existing illnesses, including irreversible kidney disease, chronic weight loss, extensive parasitic skin infection over his entire body and localized arthritis, all of which have led to the unfortunate deterioration in P-22's overall condition."

P-22 had made headlines in recent weeks for apparent attacks on a pair of dogs. The cat was blamed for killing a leashed dog in the Hollywood Hills and attacking another a week ago in the Silver Lake area.