Homicide investigation underway after man dies in Rosemead

A homicide investigation was underway in Rosemead after a man was found dead Saturday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Garvalia Avenue. There, deputies responded to a "person down" call and arrived to find the victim.

According to authorities, the man was lying in the street with trauma to his face and upper torso. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.



