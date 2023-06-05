Hollywood Broadwalk Memorial Day mass shooting: All 3 suspected shooters now in custody

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Officials with the Hollywood Police Department said Monday that the last wanted suspected shooter linked to a Memorial Day mass shooting on the Hollywood Broadwalk has been taken into custody.

Lionel JeanCharles Jr.

Lionel JeanCharles Jr. was the last of three suspected shooters who was at large following the weekend arrests of two other suspected shooters who have been identified as Ariel Cardahn Paul, taken into custody around 8 p.m. on Sunday, and Jordan Burton, arrested Saturday at 1:30 p.m., police have said.

Each of the suspects is facing several charges, including one count of first-degree attempted murder, eight counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

Hollywood mass shooting suspects. Hollywood Police Dept.

Police said an altercation between two separate groups erupted into gunfire shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Broadwalk and near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort.

Officials have said no one died during the incident but nine people were hurt, including four minors who ranged in age from 1 to 17. The ages of the adults who were hurt ranged from 25 to 65.

According to the police statement, seven of the nine victims who were injured have been released from local hospitals, and two remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Police previously arrested two other suspects in the immediate aftermath of the shooting on weapons charges.

They were identified as Keshawn Paul Stewart and Morgan Deslouches, both 18.