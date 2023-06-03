Hollywood Memorial Day mass shooting: Police arrest 1 suspect, looking for 2 others

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Officials with the Hollywood Police Department said Saturday that they have arrested one person and have identified and were searching for two others in connection with the Memorial Day mass shooting on the Broadwalk that left at least nine people hurt.

According to a written statement, Ariel Cardahn Paul, Jordan Burton, and Lionel Jean Charles Jr. were named as the shooters and were facing several charges, including one count of first-degree attempted murder, eight counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

Burton was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive at 1:30 pm. and investigators were searching for the other two.