Holiday travel rush begins: Plan ahead for airport visits

Los Angeles International Airport officials expect Friday to be one of the peak travel dates of the season.

More than 200,000 people are expected at LAX each day between now and New Year's Day.

Officials said there should be about a 12-percent increase over normal vehicle traffic at the airport Friday.

Whether you're flying or picking someone up, LAX visitors are advised to give themselves extra time to arrive at the airport, to plan for traffic delays, and if you're parking at the airport, to book a spot ahead of time.

Friday morning, L.A. Dept. of Water and Power crews were working on repairs in the roadway at the intersection of Century and Sepulveda boulevards, affecting traffic in the area.