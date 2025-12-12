Historic South LA Black Cultural District is first of its kind in the state

South Los Angeles is the state's first-ever Black Cultural District, following Friday's vote of approval by the California Arts Council.

Sen. Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, who represents the South Los Angeles area, led the effort for the state to designate Historic South Los Angeles as a Black Cultural District.

"I think California today sent a strong message," she said during Friday's news conference. "We sent a strong message that we celebrate our diversity, that we protect cultural heritage, and that we will not allow Black history or Black creativity to be erased."

Sen. Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (left) celebrates the Historic South LA Black Cultural District. CBS LA

She said the new cultural district designation is meant to grow cultural tourism, to create local jobs, and to ensure legacy institutions benefit from increased visibility and economic opportunity – highlighting the Crenshaw corridor, Historic West Adams, and Central Avenue.

"We know how hard our community has worked to preserve, cultivate, and build culture, and today the state of California has recognized that," Smallwood-Cuevas said. "For generations, South LA has been a center of Black culture and creativity that has shaped Los Angeles and California."

In addition to South LA, the arts council approved nine other new state-designated cultural districts on Friday, raising the total to 24.

The following are established as California's newest state-designated cultural districts: