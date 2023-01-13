High surf advisory in effect for Orange County through the weekend

A high surf advisory will be in effect for the coastal parts of Orange County through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service as a powerful winter storm sweeps through Southern California.

A high surf advisory means breaking wave action could pose a threat to people or property within the surf zone. The advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Waves on the south side of the Seal Beach pier reached 15 ft. high Friday to the delight of local surfers.

"When you're on a wave that high it feels like it's 20 feet in the air," said Nick Martinez, a surfer.

Other people enjoyed watching the surfers catch some major waves.

"I saw a guy from all the way at the end of the jetty surf all the way in," said Chuck Stone, a Seal Beach resident.

A flood watch will be in effect in Orange County coastal and inland areas Saturday evening through late Saturday night.

Rain is expected across Southern California, leading to declarations by local politicians to be prepared.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of local emergency Friday, as the city recovers from a series of strong storms and prepares for more rain and wind in the coming days.

Additional rain is bad news for crews that are still working to clean up after this week's storms across the Southland. A number of highway closures were still in place Friday due to mudslides or other damage, and a sinkhole that developed on a Calabasas roadway and swallowed two vehicles continued growing in size.