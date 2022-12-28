Watch CBS News
High Surf Advisory in effect for L.A. County beaches

By CBSLA Staff

A High Surf Advisory is in effect through 3 a.m. Thursday for the Malibu coast and other Los Angeles County beaches.

There is currently a high rip current risk, meaning life-threatening rip currents are likely.

Waves are expected in the 4-to-7-foot range at west-facing beaches in L.A. County, with 2-to-4-foot waves at south-facing beaches on Wednesday, with a West swell.

Ventura County west-facing beaches will see 5-to-8-foot waves, with some sets reaching 10 feet on Wednesday.

Thursday the high rip current risk continues.

Waves on Thursday are expected in the 3-to-6-foot range at west-facing beaches in L.A. County, with south-facing beaches seeing 1-to-3-foot waves with the continuing West swell.

Los Angeles County health officials also again warned people Wednesday to avoid entering ocean water near discharging storm drains or rivers due to possible bacterial infection. The county Department of Public Health issued an ocean water quality rain advisory that will be in effect until at least 4:30 Friday afternoon. With more rain in the forecast this week, the advisory could be extended. Health officials noted that stormwater runoff that reaches the ocean can carry bacteria, chemicals, debris trash and other health hazards. People who come in contact with impacted water in the ocean could become ill. 

