LA Mayor Bass declares state of emergency as rescue teams prepare for weekend storm

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a local state of emergency Friday due to recent storm damage and additional rain in the forecast in the coming days. This comes as LA rescue teams are getting ready for another rain storm moving into Southern California this weekend.

On Friday, crews were preparing special supplies in case they have an increase in water rescues.

"We have personal watercrafts and boats ready to use to help people stuck in flooded crossings or if cars get swept away in rushing water on the street," Michael Gross, LA City Fire.

Water that is only ankle deep can swift someone away, according to the LAFD.

"We rescued about 7 vehicles just on Burbank Boulevard who thought they could drive through flooded roads during the last storm, " said Gross.

The Los Angeles Fire Department advises drivers to stay away for any water over roadways because you can't alway tell how deep it is.

