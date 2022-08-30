Here's how to keep your pets safe during a heat wave

Pet owners are being urged to take extra precautions to keep their furry friends safe as temperatures are expected to soar.

Pasadena Humane said animals can suffer from dehydration, burns to their paws and even heat stroke during a heat wave.

Pet owners are urged to keep pets safe from the heat and to not over-exert them during the hottest times of the day.

Some tips for protecting pets include:

Keep pets hydrated with plenty of cool water.

Provide shade and water if pets are outside.

Avoid exercising pets during peak hours, doing so instead in the early morning or later in the evening.

Protect dogs' paw pads from burning on asphalt, cement or other surfaces by walking them later in the evening or early in the morning when it's cool.

Apply sunscreen on a dog's nose, ears and belly to prevent sunburn.

Rabbit owners should place a two-liter frozen bottle of water in the hutch, acting as a natural air-conditioner.

Cats can be cooled off by placing them in a sink or bathtub with a few ice cubes to play with.

Dog owners can fill a wading pool with shallow water to allow them to play under supervision.

If your pet is showing signs of heat exhaustion, such as excessive panting, heavily salivating or suddenly becoming immobile, they should be taken to a veterinarian immediately.