Hemet investigators seek info in 2014 murder of woman, found dead in trailer

Hemet cold case investigators are asking for the public's help in solving the 2014 death of a 47-year-old woman who was found strangled in her trailer.

On March 2, 2014, the Hemet Fire Department responded to a call for medical help at a trailer in an RV park on Lyon and Acacia avenues. There, they found Dori De Ann Jamison face down, dead.

Police began an investigation, and after speaking with friends, family and neighbors, they learned that Jamison had recently ended a relationship with her boyfriend and started dating another man.

Dori De Ann Jamison Hemet Police Department

After allegedly not hearing from Jamison for several days, her ex-boyfriend arrived to check on her, and when she did not answer him, he asked neighbors to go with him to her trailer. Police said he forced his way into the trailer and discovered Jamison's body.

Neighbors said that they did not hear anything around the time Jamison was believed to have died. Investigators learned that Jamison was a happy, upbeat person. The last known person to speak with her was her mother, three days before she was found dead, according to police.

Detectives found no signs of struggle or forced entry into the trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Cold Case Unit at (951) 765-3898 or email coldcase@HemetCA.gov.