Hemet man arrested for deadly Lake Elsinore shooting in 2023

Riverside County authorities arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead in Lake Elsinore back in 2023.

On Wednesday, deputies and personnel from the Riverside County Post Release Accountability Compliance Team located 23-year-old Samuel Salazar at a home in the 700 block of E. Wright Street in Hemet and took him into custody without incident, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Salazar was identified as the suspect shortly after the shooting, which happened on May 7, 2023, but deputies were unable to locate him. Despite a warrant for his arrest, he continued to elude their efforts until this week. He was booked for murder at the Robert Presley Detention Center.

The 2023 incident left 18-year-old Lake Elsinore man Noah Ivancso dead in the 33100 block of Jamieson Street. He was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when deputies arrived at the time and he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

As their investigation into the incident continues, investigators said they would not be sharing further details. Anyone who may know more was asked to contact RSO's Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.