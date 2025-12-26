Man's body found inside partially submerged car in Lancaster

A man's body was found inside a partially submerged car in Lancaster on Friday morning, hours after the region was battered by rain from a powerful winter storm.

The discovery was made at around 9:45 a.m. near 58th Street East and Avenue H-10, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said that a department helicopter was flying over the area and spotted a "blue sedan that was partially submerged following yesterday's flooding."

They said that due to the terrain and significant flooding that occurred, the car was not visible from the road. Deputies from Lancaster Sheriff's Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department were called to the location.

The man, who hasn't yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

"The investigation remains ongoing," deputies said. "No further information is available at this time."