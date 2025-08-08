Watch CBS News
Heat in Southern California continues following day of record temperatures in inland communities

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
The heat wave in Southern California is expected to continue after inland communities experienced record temperatures.

The KCAL News Weather Alert will continue through Friday evening as conditions will remain especially away from the coast.

KCAL Meteorologist Amber Lee said several areas broke records on Thursday during the hottest day of the heat wave. Temperatures in Indio and Palm Springs reached up to 119 degrees, temperatures in Thermal were 117 degrees and in Idyllwild were 96 degrees.

A National Weather Service heat advisory will also remain in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for San Bernardino and Riverside County valleys and the Inland Empire.

A high-pressure system over the New Mexico area is pushing the hot air into California. The hot temperatures are increasing the risk of fire danger and heat-related illness for vulnerable populations.

Weather officials recommend people wear light clothing, avoid outdoor activities during peak hours, drink plenty of fluids and remain in air-conditioned rooms. 

