Heat wave to bring muggy, hot weekend for Southern California

Get ready for a hot weekend in Southern California as above-average temperatures are expected, with valley and inland areas reaching well over 100.

All inland communities are under a CBS LA Next Weather Alert today through Tuesday.

"It is going to be scorching as this high-pressure system is getting stronger and getting closer to us," CBS LA Meteorologist Amber Lee said.

It will also feel muggy due to warmer ocean waters and lingering humidity from tropical storm Genevieve.

Forecast highs are within a degree or two of daily records in many locations, with a chance of new record temperatures on Saturday.

"These temperatures are hotter than normal for summer," Lee said.

Valley communities are expected to reach 106 on Friday afternoon, with peak heat at 107 on Saturday.

The Los Angeles and Orange County metro areas will see highs of 94 on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the Inland Empire ranging from 106 to 108.

Although a gradual cooling trend is expected to begin Sunday, forecasters say temperatures will remain above normal into next week.

A high surf advisory remains in effect with waves reaching 4 to 8 feet and a high rip current risk.