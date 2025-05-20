Watch CBS News
Local News

Heat advisory issued in Southern California as extended period of hot weather expected to impact region

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Amber Lee’s 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather
Amber Lee’s 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather 02:26

High temperatures will bring an extended period of hot weather to Southern California, prompting weather officials to issue a heat advisory.

With a high-pressure system moving into the region, KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert to warn communities of the potentially dangerous conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. The alert extends through the Inland Empire, LA Inland, OC Inland and valleys.

The National Weather Service said temperatures could be in the 90s from the coast. A heat advisory has been issued from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 9 p.m. Thursday for a portion of southwest California.

The heat will increase the risk of heated-related illnesses especially for vulnerable communities like young children, the elderly population and those without air conditioning. Weather officials warn people to take extra caution during peak hours. They recommend people stay hydrated, wear lighting clothing and limit outdoor physical activities.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include high body temperature, vomiting, dizziness, confusion and hot, red, dry or damp skin. Officials implore residents to call 911 if these symptoms appear. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.