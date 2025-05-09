Heat advisory issued in parts of Southern California as high temperatures expected over weekend

A heat advisory has been issued for parts of Southern California as a high-pressure system is expected to bring warm weather over Mother's Day weekend.

KCAL News issued a Next Weather Alert through Saturday for a burst of heat. The alert was issued to warn communities about a weather event that might disrupt routines.

The National Weather Service also issued a heat advisory that will go into effect at 10 a.m. on Friday and will remain until 9 p.m. on Saturday. The advisory will include the Los Angeles and Ventura County valleys, the Santa Monica Mountains and the southern Salinas Valley.

Forecasters said daytime temperatures could reach up to 100 degrees, which increases the risk of heat illness. Sensitive populations like young children, elderly individuals and those without air conditioning are at a higher risk.

The NWS recommends people drink fluids, stay indoors in air-conditioned rooms during peak heat and stay out of the sun.