Health officials issue warning after seven Westminster residents contract Legionnaire's Disease

Orange County health officials have issued a warning to Westminster residents after seven residents reported contracting Legionnaire's Disease.

According to a statement released by the Orange County Health Care Agency on Wednesday, the seven people who fell ill all live in a northwest corner of the city and that officials were busy working to determine what the source of the infections was.

They say that suspicions point to cooling towers, pools, spas or other local water sources, as the bacteria responsible for Legionnaire's thrives in warm water environments, the statement said.

Officials say that the infection is typically spread by inhaling water drops in the air that come from infected sources. It is not spread from person to person.

The disease can be treated with antibiotics and symptoms include those typically associated with pneumonia, which are fever, cough shortness of breath, achy muscles, headaches, chest pain, and nausea or diarrhea. Officials say there is a slight risk to Westminster residents and anyone who is experiencing those symptoms should see a doctor.

The statement says that Legionnaire's disease has seen a steady rise over the past five years, jumping from 66 reported cases in 2019 to 82 this year so far.

Usually the disease poses a greater risk to those 50 or older or anyone with a compromised immune system or chronic respiratory issues like asthma.